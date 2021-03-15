Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Sen. Gold lauds historic collaboration between House, Senate to improve MAID bill
by The Canadian Press
Posted Mar 15, 2021 6:19 pm EDT
Last Updated Mar 15, 2021 at 6:28 pm EDT
The Senate of Canada building and Senate Chamber are pictured in Ottawa on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is tapping Sen. Marc Gold, a constitutional law expert and former chair of the Jewish Federations of Canada, to serve as the Liberal government's representative in the upper chamber. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
OTTAWA — Senators are being urged to accept a revised version of a bill to expand access to medical assistance in dying, even though their amendments have been rejected or modified.
Sen. Marc Gold, the government’s representative in the Senate, says the revised Bill C-7 represents a historic example of collaboration between the two parliamentary chambers, resulting in better legislation.
The government has agreed with senators that a time limit should be put on the originally proposed blanket ban on assisted dying for people suffering solely from mental illnesses.
It has extended that time limit to two years rather than the Senate’s proposed 18 months.
It has rejected another Senate amendment that would have allowed Canadians to make advance requests for an assisted death.
And it has expanded two others involving the long-awaited parliamentary review of the assisted-dying regime in Canada and the collection of race-based data on who is requesting and receiving the procedure.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March, 15, 2021.