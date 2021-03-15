Scotiabank Arena receives stamp of approval to welcome back fans

Loading articles...

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto is taking the first steps towards allowing fans back inside the building.

Maple Leafs Sports & Entertainment (MLSE) says the arena is the first Canadian sports and entertainment venue to receive the “WELL” health and safety rating.

The international third-party designation is awarded to venues after proving they can prioritize the health and safety of their staff and visitors.

“As challenging and historic as the past year has been, the upcoming months for us, and our organizational strategy for re-opening our venues, will be unprecedented as well,” said Nick Eaves, Chief Venues and Operations Officer at MLSE.

“Working to achieve the WELL Health-Safety Rating for Scotiabank Arena is an important foundation for our ‘Back in Action’ plan so that our fans, employees, players, artists, and crews can be extremely confident that their health and safety is our top priority.”

“We know that there is still a lot of work to be done, and we will continue to work closely with all levels of government and public health officials to be ready to deliver the best, and safest, experience for everyone when it is safe to return to games, concerts and other events,” Eaves continued.

MLSE says it is now preparing for the arena to return to normal operations in the coming months.

Many other venues have received the “WELL” Health-Safety Rating including Yankee Stadium in New York, Golden 1 Arena in Sacramento, and Amalie Arena in Tampa which currently hosts the Raptors of the NBA.

