Loading articles...

4 people injured in Beaches apartment building blaze

Toronto Fire responded to reports of smoke in an apartment building in the Queen Street East and Wheeler Avenue area Monday evening. (CITYNEWS/RYAN BELGRAVE)

Four people were taken to the hospital after a fire broke out in a Beaches apartment building Monday evening.

Fire services said they were called at around 7:47 p.m. to the Queen Street East and Wheeler Avenue area for a report of a fire.

Two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, along with two others who had minor injuries, Toronto Paramedic Services said.

Toronto police said the building was evacuated and shelter buses were brought to the scene for the residents.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

 

 

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 31 minutes ago
Stalled vehicle #SB400 at Aurora Rd, blocking the right lane.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:16 AM
Good Monday morning! It’s a cold start to the last week of astronomical winter. It feels closer to minus 15 in…
Latest Weather
Read more