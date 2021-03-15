4 people injured in Beaches apartment building blaze

Four people were taken to the hospital after a fire broke out in a Beaches apartment building Monday evening.

Fire services said they were called at around 7:47 p.m. to the Queen Street East and Wheeler Avenue area for a report of a fire.

Two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, along with two others who had minor injuries, Toronto Paramedic Services said.

Toronto police said the building was evacuated and shelter buses were brought to the scene for the residents.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.