Province's hospital association says Ontario now in 3rd wave of COVID-19

As the province attempts to ramp up its vaccination efforts, the Ontario Hospital Association (OHA) says we are now in a third wave of the virus.

The association took to Twitter, saying new data from Ontario’s COVID-19 science advisory table shows variants of concern (VOC) are steeply rising in the province and the number of patients in ICUs is also trending up.

The OHA says strong adherence to public health measures is urgently needed to prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed in the third wave.

As of Monday, the science table estimates Ontario is averaging around 733 variant of concern cases a day or 49 percent of total cases.

The effective reproduction number – R(t) – corresponds to the average number of additional infections caused by one infection. An R(t) of greater than one indicates exponential growth.

The table says the R(t) for VOC cases is 1.41.

In the province’s most recent round of COVID-19 modelling, the group said that while the drive to vaccinate residents and workers in long-term care has paid off in declining deaths and illness, progress against the virus has stalled outside that sector.

The key to controlling this, Dr. Adalsteinn Brown says, is ramping up vaccination efforts and focusing on regions hardest-hit by the virus and its strains.

The data shows that declines in community cases and test positivity have levelled off and cases are increasing in most Public Health Units with average weekly cases soaring in regions where variants are most prevalent, such as Thunder Bay, Northwestern, and Toronto.

Over the past two weeks, Ontario has seen cases grow by an average of 1.19 percent per day.

“We’re nearing the finish line, but we’re not there yet,” said Toronto Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa on Monday.

While de Villa spoke about drastic rises in COVID-19 variants in Europe, and the subsequent responses of European countries to a third wave, she says when it comes to Toronto, it is too soon to say if we are into a third wave here.

But she also says we can control the problem with the same health and safety measures we already know work: physical distancing, staying home, wearing a mask, and good hygiene.

Cell phone analytics, however, shows that many Torontonians are not staying home.

“None of us wants to continue to live in a state of suspended animation. This has a significant burden on all of us,” said de Villa.

Recent data also suggest that the Ford government’s decision to loosen public health restrictions in late February, coupled with the spread of the B.1.1.7 variant first discovered in the UK, is to blame for an end in improved numbers.

Citing the rise of a third wave of COVID-19 in Europe, and rising variants stats in Toronto, Dr. Eileen de Villa still says it’s too soon to declare a third wave in the city. She emphasizes the need for everyone to get a vaccination. @680NEWS pic.twitter.com/Jt9ip2tFar — Mark Douglas (@Douglas680NEWS) March 15, 2021

De Villa says it’s also too soon to talk about the possibility of another lockdown in Toronto.

Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. David Williams, says it is “to be determined” whether or not the province finds itself in a third wave of the virus.

Williams adds it’s hard to tell if this is a dip or more until wave or spike is over.

“One of the people on our team says you can always tell you’re [in a third] wave when it’s over,” said Williams.

“We could be into that base of a third wave. What does that mean? How big it is? That is to be determined.”