Loading articles...

Officials set to announce AstraZeneca vaccine safe for those +65 years: source

Last Updated Mar 15, 2021 at 7:18 pm EDT

A health worker shows the media AstraZeneca vaccine vials at a vaccination center set up in front of Rome's Termini central station, Monday, March 8, 2021 (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Canada is changing its stance on the AstraZeneca COVID-19.

On Tuesday, officials will announce the shot is safe for seniors and should be given to those over the age of 65 years, a government source tells 680 NEWS.

Until now, the national advisory committee on immunization had recommended Canadians over 65 not receive an AstraZeneca shot.

This recommendation was not based on real-world data from other countries, which has increasingly showed the shot’s ability to prevent severe COVID-19 in older adults.

Canada is expanding its use as at least a dozen European countries stop using it, after some people who had been vaccinated developed blood clots.

Ontario’s top doctor, David Williams, says the province is watching to see what the European investigations find, but there is no evidence the vaccine is responsible.

Canada says the batch in question is not the batch that was shipped here.

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
CLEARED: WB 401 west of Bayview express. #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:16 AM
Good Monday morning! It’s a cold start to the last week of astronomical winter. It feels closer to minus 15 in…
Latest Weather
Read more