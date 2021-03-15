Occasional teacher with TDSB arrested in sexual assault investigation

A teacher with the Toronto District School Board has been arrested in connection with a sexual assault investigation.

Toronto police say from September until the end of February, Robert Tyler Siegel was employed as a long-term occasional teacher with the TDSB specifically at Selwyn Elementary School.

It’s alleged that in that time, Siegel sexually assaulted a female student, under the age of 16, on two occasions.

The 34-year old man is charged with two counts of sexual assault as well as two counts of sexual interference.

Siegel is set to appear in court next month.

Siegel has been employed as a teacher with the TDSB since 2014 and has also taught at Balmy Beach Community School, Greenland Public School, and William Burgess Elementary School.