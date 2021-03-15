MUST-WATCH: Two shows about technology in dating, and a Canadian horror-com enter the Top 10!

We’ve got two series about the role technology plays in dating, one from the United Kingdom, the other from South Korea. On top of that, there’s a documentary about one of the most famous anthropologists of all time. But can it dethrone Eddie Murphy’s return to Zamunda in the 680 NEWS MUST-WATCH Top 10 this week? Keep reading to find out!

The One

Streaming platform: Netflix

This one is for any Black Mirror fans out there.

The One is a British drama series starring Hannah Ware as the CEO of a tech company called MatchDNA. The company claims that with a tiny bit of DNA, it can genetically match you with your soul mate. However, dead bodies keep turning up around the company, leading to a police investigation. But no matter what, this CEO won’t give up her company.

This show is out on Netflix now!

Love Alarm (Season 2)

Streaming platform: Netflix

The second season of Netflix’s first original Korean Drama is here!

Love Alarm is the streaming service’s first foray in K-drama. This show is an interesting contrast to the One, as it takes place in a society where an app can tell you if you’re in love with somebody. Kim So-hyun plays Jo-Jo, a high school student who’s facing a romantic triangle. Her app tells her she likes Sun-Oh (played by Song Kang). But another close friends of hers, Hye-young (played by Jung Ga-ram), has his alarm going off just for her. Who will she pick?

You can watch all episodes of this now!

Jane

Streaming platform: Disney+

Here’s one for the animal lovers!

Jane is a documentary about famous anthropologist and chimpanzee expert Jane Goodall. The documentary covers her start as an untrained woman in a male-dominated field, and the years-long work she spent documenting the nature and lifestyles of chimps. Featuring previously unseen archival footage and a captivating score from composer Philip Glass, this documentary from National Geographic is perfect if you’re missing nature!

This film is available to watch on Disney+ now!

Genera+ion

Streaming platform: Crave

This is a new series about how confusing sexuality can be for today’s teenagers. Genera+ion (pronounced generation) is a new ensemble drama from HBOMax about teenagers living in a somewhat conservative community. As they navigate the modern world and try to figure out their own sexualities, they’ll get their hearts broken, their feelings hurts, and maybe, just maybe, have a little fun along the way. Starring Justice Smith (from Pokémon Detective Pikachu), Nathan Stewart-Jarrett (from Misfits) and Martha Plimpton (from the Goonies), among many many more, this show is sure to entertain and inform! The show is available to watch on Crave now!

Room for Rent

Streaming platform: CBC Gem

Have you ever had a roommate from hell? Room for Rent is a film that tells the tale of an ex-lottery winner (played by Mark Little of Mr. D) who blew all his money, and now lives with his parents. He’s since become agoraphobic, and to stop his parents from selling the house, he convinces them to rent out their spare room. Enter Gary (played by Brett Gelman of Stranger Things and Fleabag), a charming man who pays cash for the room he rents. But it seems like Gary isn’t on the up and up, and may have sinister intentions.

You can watch this film on CBC Gem now!

680 NEWS’ MUST WATCH TOP 10

10. The One – Netflix

9. I Care a Lot – Amazon Prime Video

8. Room For Rent – CBC Gem

7. Love Alarm (Season 2) – Netflix

6. Raya and the Last Dragon – Disney+

5. Framing Britney Spears – Crave

4. Minari – VOD

3. Coming 2 America – Amazon Prime Video

2. Genera+ion – Crave

1. Jane – Disney+