Kielburgers defend WE Charity, blast committee hearing as political trial

Craig and Marc Kielburger say a parliamentary committee’s study into WE Charity is nothing short of a political trial, accusing MPs of trying to score points at the expense of children around the world.

The brothers delivered the indictment of the House of Commons ethics committee Monday afternoon as they defended WE’s operations and structure as well as the since-cancelled agreement to have it manage a federal student-grant program.

The Kielburgers say they set up various WE operations because of outdated restrictions on how Canadian charities can operate, and that everything they did was in to help poor children abroad.

They also say that they had the best intentions when they agreed to help the federal Liberal government run the multimillion-dollar Canada Student Services Grant program, which has since been cancelled.

The Kielburgers say they have become casualties as opposition parties try to undermine the government by attacking the deal with WE, and are accusing the Liberals of letting WE take the fall for their political decisions.

The two brothers, whose appearance had been in doubt after an extraordinary back and forth with MPs last week over their conditions for responding to the committee’s summons, are scheduled to testify for three hours.