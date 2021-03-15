Ford to speak with MPP Oosterhoff who affiliated with group that compares abortion to Holocaust

The judgment of a young conservative MPP is being called into question.

Niagara MPP Sam Oosterhoff has aligned himself with a group that has compared abortion to the holocaust.

Oosterhoff is scheduled to speak at an event titled “Gen Z: Challenging Abortion in Politics” on Wednesday evening.

“We need bold, strong leaders, and raising a generation to be just that is an ongoing mission for us,” says National Campus Life Network on Facebook.

“Come hear Sam speak on March 17 at 7 pm EST! DM University of Ottawa Students For Life to register.”

Premier Doug Ford was asked about Oosterhoff during a visit to a mass vaccination clinic in Cobourg on Monday.

“Everyone has a right to believe in what they want. I am not one to dictate anyone’s belief,” said Ford.

“What I don’t believe in is when you compare abortion to the Holocaust. That’s just wrong. Nothing should be compared to the Holocaust…but I’ll be speaking to Sam tonight.”

Oosterhoff is the parliamentary assistant for Education Minister Stephen Lecce.

Wednesday’s event is being organized by the University of Ottawa Students for Life, Carleton Life Network, and University of Waterloo Students for Life.

Last fall, Oosterhoff was criticized after posing for group photos without a mask on.