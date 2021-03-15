Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Crews battle apartment building fire in The Beaches Monday night
by News Staff
Posted Mar 15, 2021 8:59 pm EDT
Last Updated Mar 15, 2021 at 9:42 pm EDT
Four people have been taken to hospital after a two-alarm fire at an apartment building in The Beaches on Monday night.
Police say the fire broke out at the building located on Queen Street East and Lee Avenue, just east of Woodbine, around 8 p/m.
Residents have been evacuated. TTC buses and streetcars were used as shelters.
That intersection is currently closed.
