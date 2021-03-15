Loading articles...

Crews battle apartment building fire in The Beaches Monday night

Last Updated Mar 15, 2021 at 9:42 pm EDT

Four people have been taken to hospital after a two-alarm fire at an apartment building in The Beaches on Monday night.

Police say the fire broke out at the building located on Queen Street East and Lee Avenue, just east of Woodbine, around 8 p/m.

Residents have been evacuated. TTC buses and streetcars were used as shelters.

That intersection is currently closed.

