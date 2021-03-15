Loading articles...

CREA expects record home sales this year as market remains strong

Last Updated Mar 15, 2021 at 9:44 am EDT

A new home is displayed for sale in a new housing development in Ottawa on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

OTTAWA — The Canadian Real Estate Association says its outlook suggests home sales will remain strong this year, resulting in a record number of sales, but then start to cool in 2022.

The association says it expects nearly 702,000 properties to trade hands through Canadian MLS systems this year compared with 551,262 in 2020.

Home sales are forecast to be around 614,000 units in 2022.

Meanwhile, the national average home price is forecast to rise by 16.5 per cent on an annual basis to just over $665,000 in 2021 and $679,341 in 2022.

The updated outlook came as CREA says home sales in February were up 6.6 per cent compared with January and up 39.2 per cent compared with a year ago.

The actual national average home price in February was a record $678,091, up 25 per cent from a year earlier.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 15, 2021.

The Canadian Press

