CP NewsAlert: Girl dead, man in custody after stabbing in Edmonton-area school

Last Updated Mar 15, 2021 at 5:14 pm EDT

People leave a school after a student was airlifted to hospital after a stabbing at a school , in Leduc Alta, on Monday March 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

LEDUC, Alta. — A 17-year-old girl is dead after a violent assault at a school just south of Edmonton.

RCMP say it happened at about 10 a.m. at Christ the King School in Leduc, which has about 350 students in grades 9 to 12.

Mounties say the girl was airlifted to hospital, where she died of her injuries, and her death is being investigated as a homicide.

Police say a 19-year-old man was taken into custody outside of the school.

Bob Young, the mayor of Leduc, says the girl was a student at the school and was stabbed.

He says all schools in the area were locked down until officers made the arrest.

RCMP say they are not looking for any more suspects.

More coming …

The Canadian Press

