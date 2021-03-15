Brampton Transit service to Steeles West Corridor resumes Tuesday

Brampton commuters impacted by the temporary halt of service to Steeles West Corridor can get back to their routine.

Brampton Transit announced service will resume on Tuesday, March 16.

Last week, service was halted after Brampton Transit said multiple employees tested positive for COVID-19.

“Temporarily suspending service to the Steeles West Corridor was an operational decision made by Brampton Transit during the active Peel Public Health investigation out of an abundance of caution,” Brampton Transit says in a release.

After working with Peel Public Health, it says there continues to be no additional risk to operators or riders beyond the general community transmission risks.

Service routes 11 Steeles, 51 Hereford and 511 Züm Steeles will be resuming.

Brampton Transit says it is still working with Peel Public Health in its investigation, and there is on-site testing for operators, who are required to wear masks.

It adds service levels may continue to be impacted because of self-isolation in some cases.

Brampton Transit is asking the public to not use transit if you have COVID-19 symptoms, or have been in close contact with someone who has the virus.

It’s also asking riders to physical distance as much as possible, to wear a tight-fitting mask and to avoid lowering masks, unless it is a medical emergency.