A look at COVID-19 vaccinations in Canada on Mar. 15, 2021

The latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in Canada as of 4:00 a.m. ET on Monday March 15, 2021.

In Canada, the provinces are reporting 92,658 new vaccinations administered for a total of 3,026,665 doses given. Nationwide, 595,333 people or 1.6 per cent of the population has been fully vaccinated. The provinces have administered doses at a rate of 7,986.076 per 100,000.

There were no new vaccines delivered to the provinces and territories for a total of 3,982,220 doses delivered so far. The provinces and territories have used 76 per cent of their available vaccine supply.

Please note that Newfoundland, P.E.I., Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and the territories typically do not report on a daily basis.

Newfoundland is reporting 8,864 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 33,621 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 64.207 per 1,000. In the province, 1.75 per cent (9,170) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Newfoundland for a total of 54,320 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 10 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 61.89 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

P.E.I. is reporting 2,367 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 15,648 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 98.645 per 1,000. In the province, 3.53 per cent (5,603) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to P.E.I. for a total of 19,055 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 12 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 82.12 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Nova Scotia is reporting 8,215 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 46,891 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 48.049 per 1,000. In the province, 1.60 per cent (15,655) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Nova Scotia for a total of 98,330 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 10 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 47.69 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

New Brunswick is reporting 4,742 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 38,483 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 49.335 per 1,000. In the province, 1.56 per cent (12,152) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to New Brunswick for a total of 75,995 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 9.7 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 50.64 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Quebec is reporting 34,094 new vaccinations administered for a total of 715,581 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 83.629 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Quebec for a total of 948,565 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 11 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 75.44 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Ontario is reporting 41,859 new vaccinations administered for a total of 1,158,355 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 78.858 per 1,000. In the province, 1.94 per cent (285,615) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Ontario for a total of 1,457,005 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 9.9 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 79.5 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Manitoba is reporting 2,637 new vaccinations administered for a total of 105,110 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 76.332 per 1,000. In the province, 2.38 per cent (32,833) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Manitoba for a total of 159,220 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 12 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 66.02 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Saskatchewan is reporting 2,220 new vaccinations administered for a total of 102,415 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 86.855 per 1,000. In the province, 2.46 per cent (29,037) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Saskatchewan for a total of 122,685 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 10 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 83.48 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Alberta is reporting 11,848 new vaccinations administered for a total of 357,983 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 81.322 per 1,000. In the province, 2.08 per cent (91,538) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Alberta for a total of 436,425 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 9.9 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 82.03 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

British Columbia is reporting zero new vaccinations administered for a total of 380,743 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 74.196 per 1,000. In the province, 1.70 per cent (87,024) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to British Columbia for a total of 513,920 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 10 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 74.09 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Yukon is reporting zero new vaccinations administered for a total of 27,738 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 664.686 per 1,000. In the territory, 23.50 per cent (9,805) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Yukon for a total of 35,000 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough of the vaccine to give 84 per cent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 79.25 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

The Northwest Territories are reporting zero new vaccinations administered for a total of 28,208 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 625.191 per 1,000. In the territory, 24.71 per cent (11,151) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to the Northwest Territories for a total of 35,300 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough of the vaccine to give 78 per cent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 79.91 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Nunavut is reporting zero new vaccinations administered for a total of 15,889 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 410.293 per 1,000. In the territory, 14.85 per cent (5,750) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Nunavut for a total of 26,400 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough of the vaccine to give 68 per cent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 60.19 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Notes on data: The figures are compiled by the COVID-19 Open Data Working Group based on the latest publicly available data and are subject to change. Note that some provinces report weekly, while others report same-day or figures from the previous day. Vaccine doses administered is not equivalent to the number of people inoculated as the approved vaccines require two doses per person. The vaccines are currently not being administered to children under 18 and those with certain health conditions. In some cases the number of doses administered may appear to exceed the number of doses distributed as some provinces have been drawing extra doses per vial.

This report was automatically generated by The Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published March 15, 2021.

The Canadian Press