3 killed when car hits 9 people in San Diego

Last Updated Mar 15, 2021 at 2:14 pm EDT

San Diego authorities say three people were killed when a car struck nine people near a downtown community college Monday morning.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Chief Colin Stowell says several other people were badly hurt in the crash.

Police say the driver has been taken into custody.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

At least eight people were struck by a vehicle Monday morning in downtown San Diego near a community college, police said.

Multiple ambulances responded to the scene near City College around 9 a.m. where on a typical weekday morning it is a busy area with students walking by. There is also a large homeless population in the vicinity.

It was not known how serious the injuries were or if there were any fatalities, police Officer Scott Lockwood said.

“That’s a lot of people to be hit by one car,” Lockwood said.

The driver appeared to try to flee but was arrested, Lockwood said.

Police were investigating, Lockwood said. He had no further details yet, including whether the pedestrians were crossing a road at the time or were on a sidewalk.

The Associated Press

