The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):

10:30 a.m.

Ontario’s vaccine booking system, which includes an online portal and phone line, is set to go live on Monday morning.

The province says residents aged 80 and older will be able to schedule their shots starting at 8 a.m.

They can do so either at www.ontario.ca/bookvaccine, or by phone at 1-888-999-6488.

The province says vaccines will be offered to other age groups starting in April when its immunization drive enters Phase 2.

Details of the provincial portal come as Ontario reports 1,747 new cases of COVID-19 and 15 virus-related deaths, though officials say the numbers are likely inflated by data catchup efforts.

—

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 14, 2021.

The Canadian Press