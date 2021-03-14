Loading articles...

Quebec ticket holder wins $27 million Lotto 649 jackpot

Last Updated Mar 14, 2021 at 4:58 am EDT

TORONTO — A ticket holder in Quebec won Saturday’s $27 million Lotto 649 jackpot.

The draw’s guaranteed $1 million prize also went to a lottery   player in Quebec.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Mar. 17 will be an estimated $5 million.

The Canadian Press

