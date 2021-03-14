Ontario set to launch COVID-19 vaccine booking portal and call centre Monday

The province launches its much awaited online vaccine booking portal and call centre on Monday.

Individuals 80 years and older plus those in the Phase 2 priority group are eligible to receive the vaccine at this time.

Retired Gen. Rick Hillier, who is heading up the provincial vaccination effort, has already cautioned about delays and a potential crash of the website once it is up and running on Monday morning. Provincial officials are asking that anyone outside of the priority group to stay off the website until it is their turn.

Premier Doug Ford along with Hillier and provincial health officials are providing an update on the province’s COVID-19 vaccination plan Sunday morning.

City of Toronto officials say their online booking system will be offline as of 8 p.m. Sunday night in order to allow for a transition to the provincial system.

As of Saturday, more than 7,800 people had booked a vaccination appointment at a City-run clinic. Starting Wednesday, the City will begin vaccinating residents born in 1941 and earlier at mass immunization clinics located in the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, Toronto Congress Centre and Scarborough Town Centre.

Some family doctors in Ontario started administering the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to people aged 60 to 64 years old in six regions Saturday. The Ontario Medical Association says there are a limited number of doses and they’re asking people not to call their doctors’ office, saying that physicians will contact eligible patients.

As well, select pharmacies in Toronto, Windsor-Essex and Kingston are also offering the AstraZeneca vaccine to residents in the 60 to 64 age group.