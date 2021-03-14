Ontario reports 15 new COVID-19 deaths, more than 1,700 new infections

Ontario is reporting 15 additional deaths and more than 1,700 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

Provincial officials say 1,747 new cases have been recorded, marking the eighth straight day more than 1,000 new infections have been reported. However, officials caution today’s case count is higher than expected “due to a data catch-up process” in the system.

The rolling seven-day average of new cases continues to climb, now sitting at more than 1,400. A week ago it was just over 1,000.

Toronto is reporting the most number of new cases, 545, with Peel Region next at 352, and 163 in York Region.

The 15 new deaths raises the total number of Ontarians who have now lost their lives to coronavirus to 7,153. None of the new deaths reported Sunday were from long-term care settings.

Health officials say 47,618 tests were completed in the last 24 hour period, with a positivity rate of 3.1 per cent – an increase over the previous day when it was just under 3.

While hospitalizations have declined to just over 600, as is the case on most weekends a number of hospitals have not submitted their data to the province. The number of COVID-19 patients in the ICU rose to 282 and there was an increase in those on ventilators to 186.

The province says it administered just under 42,000 COVID-19 doses, bringing the total number up to more than 1.15 million. Over 285,000 people have been fully vaccinated across the province.

Ontario is set to launch it’s COVID-19 vaccine booking portal and call centre on Monday for individuals 80 years and older plus those in the Phase 2 priority group.