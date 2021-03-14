TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Housing data

Two key data points for Canada’s housing market are expected Monday. The Canadian Real Estate Association is expected to release its sales results for February and Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. will release February housing starts data. Home sales have been hot in recent months fuelled by super low mortgage rates.

January manufacturing

Statistics Canada will release its monthly survey of manufacturing for January on Monday. Statistics Canada previously reported that manufacturing sales rose 0.9 per cent to $54.2 billion in December, led by sales of wood products, transportation equipment, and petroleum and coal products.

February inflation

Statistics Canada is set to report its consumer price index for February on Wednesday. The agency previously reported that Canada’s headline inflation barometer rose one per cent in January compared with the same month last year, accelerating from the end of 2020 and poised to go higher in the coming months.

Power results

Power Corp. of Canada is expected to report its latest quarterly results after the close of markets on Wednesday and hold a conference call with financial analysts on Thursday morning. Power holds full control of Power Financial and with that majority stakes in Great-West Lifeco, IGM Financial and Wealthsimple Financial Corp., as well as a minority stake in Pargesa Holding.

January retail trade

Statistics Canada will report retail trade figures for January on Friday. The agency previously reported that retail sales fell 3.4 per cent to $53.4 billion in December as provinces ordered non-essential businesses to close during the second wave of COVID-19. Its preliminary estimate for January suggested retail sales fell 3.3 per cent.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 14, 2021.

The Canadian Press