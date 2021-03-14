Loading articles...

Peel police investigate weapons call in Brampton

File photo of a Peel Regional Police vehicle. (FILE/CITYNEWS)

Peel police are investigating a weapons call in Brampton.

Police said they were called at around 11:23 p.m. Saturday to the Dale Meadows Road and Birks Lane area.

Officers found a male with unspecified injuries, police said.

Investigators said they have one person in custody.  They said they are not searching for anyone else at this time.

No other information has been released by the police.

