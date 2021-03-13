The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Saturday, March 13, 2021

The latest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday March 13, 2021.

There are 906,201 confirmed cases in Canada.

Canada: 906,201 confirmed cases (31,224 active, 852,543 resolved, 22,434 deaths). The total case count includes 13 confirmed cases among repatriated travellers.

There were 2,968 new cases Saturday. The rate of active cases is 82.16 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 21,571 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 3,082.

There were 30 new reported deaths Saturday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 217 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 31. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.08 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 59.03 per 100,000 people.

There have been 25,787,846 tests completed.

Newfoundland and Labrador: 1,012 confirmed cases (57 active, 949 resolved, six deaths).

There were zero new cases Saturday. The rate of active cases is 10.92 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of seven new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is one.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 1.15 per 100,000 people.

There have been 210,685 tests completed.

Prince Edward Island: 143 confirmed cases (16 active, 127 resolved, zero deaths).

There were zero new cases Saturday. The rate of active cases is 10.02 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of four new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is one.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.

There have been 115,704 tests completed.

Nova Scotia: 1,670 confirmed cases (20 active, 1,585 resolved, 65 deaths).

There were four new cases Saturday. The rate of active cases is 2.04 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 13 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is two.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 6.64 per 100,000 people.

There have been 383,661 tests completed.

New Brunswick: 1,465 confirmed cases (34 active, 1,401 resolved, 30 deaths).

There were zero new cases Saturday. The rate of active cases is 4.35 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 12 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is two.

There were zero new reported deaths Saturday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of two new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is zero. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.04 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 3.84 per 100,000 people.

There have been 248,130 tests completed.

Quebec: 296,918 confirmed cases (7,153 active, 279,230 resolved, 10,535 deaths).

There were 775 new cases Saturday. The rate of active cases is 83.42 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 4,994 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 713.

There were nine new reported deaths Saturday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 70 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 10. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.12 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 122.86 per 100,000 people.

There have been 6,603,460 tests completed.

Ontario: 316,359 confirmed cases (11,818 active, 297,403 resolved, 7,138 deaths).

There were 1,468 new cases Saturday. The rate of active cases is 80.21 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 9,362 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 1,337.

There were 11 new reported deaths Saturday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 86 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 12. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.08 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 48.45 per 100,000 people.

There have been 11,502,606 tests completed.

Manitoba: 32,699 confirmed cases (909 active, 30,874 resolved, 916 deaths).

There were 92 new cases Saturday. The rate of active cases is 65.9 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 530 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 76.

There were four new reported deaths Saturday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 12 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is two. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.12 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 66.41 per 100,000 people.

There have been 553,781 tests completed.

Saskatchewan: 30,522 confirmed cases (1,469 active, 28,648 resolved, 405 deaths).

There were 153 new cases Saturday. The rate of active cases is 124.63 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 929 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 133.

There was one new reported death Saturday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of nine new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is one. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.11 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 34.36 per 100,000 people.

There have been 605,067 tests completed.

Alberta: 138,036 confirmed cases (4,594 active, 131,502 resolved, 1,940 deaths).

There were 474 new cases Saturday. The rate of active cases is 103.89 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 2,499 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 357.

There were five new reported deaths Saturday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 24 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is three. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.08 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 43.87 per 100,000 people.

There have been 3,502,952 tests completed.

British Columbia: 86,867 confirmed cases (5,145 active, 80,325 resolved, 1,397 deaths).

There were zero new cases Saturday. The rate of active cases is 99.95 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 3,215 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 459.

There were zero new reported deaths Saturday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 14 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is two. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.04 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 27.14 per 100,000 people.

There have been 2,029,164 tests completed.

Yukon: 72 confirmed cases (zero active, 71 resolved, one deaths).

There were zero new cases Saturday. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of zero new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 2.38 per 100,000 people.

There have been 8,313 tests completed.

Northwest Territories: 42 confirmed cases (one active, 41 resolved, zero deaths).

There were zero new cases Saturday. The rate of active cases is 2.21 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of zero new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.

There have been 15,214 tests completed.

Nunavut: 383 confirmed cases (eight active, 374 resolved, one deaths).

There were two new cases Saturday. The rate of active cases is 20.33 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of six new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is one.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 2.54 per 100,000 people.

There have been 9,033 tests completed.

This report was automatically generated by The Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published March 13, 2021.

The Canadian Press