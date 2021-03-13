Loading articles...

Last Updated Mar 13, 2021 at 10:44 am EST

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):

10:35 a.m.

Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting no new cases of COVID-19 today.

There are now 33 active cases in the province and one patient is hospitalized.

There have been 1,465 cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick since the onset of the pandemic, as well as 30 virus-related deaths.

10:30 a.m.

Ontario is reporting 1,468 new COVID-19 cases in the province today.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says that includes 381 new infections in Toronto, 226 in Peel and 168 in York Region.

The province says there have been 11 more deaths linked to the virus.

Ontario reports that 676 patients are being treated for COVID-19 in hospital, including 282 cases in intensive care.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 13, 2021.

The Canadian Press

