Ryan Reynolds claims responsibility for Ottawa Public Health's viral Super Bowl tweet

OTTAWA — Ryan Reynolds has revealed he moonlights as an intern for Ottawa Public Health, but he’s not all that good at his job.

The health unit shared a video of the Vancouver-raised actor claiming responsibility for a seeming social media misfire during last month’s Super Bowl.

In a viral post-game tweet, Ottawa Public Health offered its congratulations to the unnamed champions, with a note for “Bruce” to fill in the name of the winning team.

The health unit followed up with a thread explaining that the post wasn’t sent prematurely, but rather, was a joke meant to encourage people to think critically about what they see in their feeds.

But Reynolds facetiously took the blame for the apparent blunder on Friday, saying he tweets for Ottawa Public Health under nom de plume Bruce.

Reynolds says he may have dropped the ball on game day, but Ottawa residents can still do their part to fight COVID-19 by following public health protocols.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 13, 2021.

The Canadian Press