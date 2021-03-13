Loading articles...

Police seek man wanted in harassment of three girls in park

Last Updated Mar 13, 2021 at 11:01 am EST

Security camera footage of suspect wanted in connection with harassment of three girls in a park. TPS/HO

Toronto police have released security camera footage of a man wanted in a criminal harassment investigation.

Police say three girls were playing in a park in the area of Dufferin and Bloor streets around 6 p.m. on March 10 when a man began following the girls around the park.

Police say the man then began to chase the girls, who eventually managed to get away from him uninjured.

The suspect is described as being in his late teens to early 20s, approximately five-foot-nine with a slim build and short black hair. He was last seen wearing a blue and black jacket, black pants, camouflage-coloured headphones and was holding a basketball.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

