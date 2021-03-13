Loading articles...

No winning ticket for Friday night's $44.8 million Lotto Max jackpot

Last Updated Mar 13, 2021 at 1:14 am EST

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $44.8 million jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw.

The jackpot for the next draw on Mar. 16 will be an estimated $50 million, and there will also be two Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each up for grabs. 

The Canadian Press

