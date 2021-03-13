Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Legendary F1 commentator Murray Walker dies at the age 97
by News Staff and The Associated Press
Posted Mar 13, 2021 2:06 pm EST
Last Updated Mar 13, 2021 at 2:08 pm EST
Television commentator Murray Walker in the Williams garage at the Estoril circuit
Murray Walker, the voice of Formula One as a commentator on British television with a high-octane style, has died at the age of 97.
“It’s with great sadness we share the news of the passing of BRDC associate member Murray Walker OBE,” read a statement from the British Racing Drivers’ Club.
“A friend, a true motorsport legend, the nation’s favourite commentator and a contagious smile. We thank Murray for all he has done for our community. RIP our friend.”
A cause of death has not been released.
Walker’s broadcasting career spanned more than 50 years, working for the BBC and ITV before he retired from commentating in 2001.
“His passion and love of the sport inspired millions of fans around the world,” F1 tweeted. “He will forever be a part of our history, and will be dearly missed.”
Former driver and broadcasting colleague Martin Brundle paid tribute to Murray, calling him a “communication genius.”
More to come
