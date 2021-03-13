Loading articles...

Legendary F1 commentator Murray Walker dies at the age 97

Last Updated Mar 13, 2021 at 2:08 pm EST

Television commentator Murray Walker in the Williams garage at the Estoril circuit

Murray Walker, the voice of Formula One as a commentator on British television with a high-octane style, has died at the age of 97.

“It’s with great sadness we share the news of the passing of BRDC associate member Murray Walker OBE,” read a statement from the British Racing Drivers’ Club.

“A friend, a true motorsport legend, the nation’s favourite commentator and a contagious smile. We thank Murray for all he has done for our community. RIP our friend.”

A cause of death has not been released.

Walker’s broadcasting career spanned more than 50 years, working for the BBC and ITV before he retired from commentating in 2001.

“His passion and love of the sport inspired millions of fans around the world,” F1 tweeted. “He will forever be a part of our history, and will be dearly missed.”

Former driver and broadcasting colleague Martin Brundle paid tribute to Murray, calling him a “communication genius.”

More to come

