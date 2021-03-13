First pothole blitz of the season underway in Toronto

It’s a sure sign of spring!

City repair crews will be out today fixing potholes on city streets, roads, and expressways.

It’s the first blitz of 2021 and 64 crews will be out until 6 p.m. Saturday evening.

The city is reminding cyclists and drivers to expect minor delays where the repairs are happening as well as to give workers time, space, and the respect they need to get the job done.

Each pothole costs about $25 to fix and the city has budgeted roughly $4.7 million in 2021 to fix potholes on streets and in bike lanes.

Crews have already fixed nearly 30-thousand potholes since January 1st.