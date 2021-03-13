Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Family doctors in Toronto, Peel to start giving COVID-19 vaccinations today
by The Canadian Press
Posted Mar 13, 2021 7:01 am EST
A pharmacist prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA vaccine at a pharmacy prototype clinic in Halifax on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. The province's COVID-19 vaccine age-based rollout continues and is being expanded to include other sectors of the population including healthcare workers. The CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
Some family doctors in Ontario will start administering COVID-19 vaccinations in six regions today.
The province announced this week that some family doctors in Toronto, Peel Region, Hamilton, Guelph, Peterborough, and Simcoe-Muskoka will be administering the Oxford-AstraZeneca shot.
The Ontario Medical Association says physicians in those regions are asking for patience as they begin administering doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca to people aged 60 to 64 years old on Saturday.
They are asking people not to call their doctors’ office, saying that physicians will contact eligible patients.
The doctors are getting a limited number of doses — some 29,500 shots — but that could increase as more vaccine shipments arrive.
Another pilot project offering Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines to residents aged 60 to 64 in pharmacies in three public health units – Toronto, Windsor and Kingston – launched fully on Friday.