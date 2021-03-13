Loading articles...

2 pedestrians struck by vehicle on the Danforth

Two pedestrians have been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle along the Danforth.

Police were called to Danforth and Woodbine Avenues before 10 a.m. Saturday morning.

The driver involved was turning left from Woodbine onto Danforth when the two people were struck. They remained on the scene.

A women in her 50s was taken to hospital in serious condition while a man in his 50s suffered less serious injuries.

The intersection was closed for an investigation, but has since reopened.

