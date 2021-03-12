Toronto's vaccine booking portal opens today for 80+; AstraZeneca rollout continues at more sites

The oldest Torontonians can now begin booking appointments at the city’s mass vaccination clinics.

Toronto is opening approximately 133,000 online COVID-19 vaccination bookings on Friday for the city-run immunization clinics for residents born in 1941 or earlier.

The clinics will begin administering doses on March 17 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, Scarborough Town Centre and Toronto Congress Centre.

The three clinics will operate seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Appointments can be made through the city’s online booking portal.

The provincial pilot project offering COVID-19 vaccines in pharmacies is also expanding more broadly.

Shoppers Drug Mart locations at Danforth and Pape and at Danforth and Main will have 500 doses to administer on Friday.

Oxford-AstraZeneca shots are being given to Ontarians between the ages of 60 to 64 at 325 pharmacies in the Toronto, Windsor, and Kingston health units following Wednesday’s announcement by the Ford government.

The various locations include pharmacies at Shoppers Drug Mart, Costco, Wal-Mart, and Loblaws, among others.

Over 194,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine have arrived in Ontario.

Individual pharmacies are using their own booking systems.