The latest news on COVID 19 developments in Canada for Friday, March 12, 2021

Health officials in Prince Edward Island are easing COVID-19 restrictions across the province.

Officials say starting tomorrow and until mid-April, limits on household gatherings will increase from six people to 10 people.

They say restaurants will be able to seat groups of up to 10 people and must close at 12 a.m.

Concerts, movie theatres and places of worship will be able to operate with a maximum of 200 people.

