Spy-cameras found, removed at Pakistan Senate chairman vote

Last Updated Mar 12, 2021 at 7:44 am EST

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan’s opposition on Friday said it found six spy-cameras at polling booths, hours before the senate was to elect a new chairman in the latest political test for Prime Minister Imran Khan’s ruling party.

Speaking to reporters, Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, a lawmaker from the opposition Pakistan People’s Party, accused the intelligence agencies of installing the cameras to boost support for the government-backed candidates for chairman and deputy chairman.

Authorities ordered a probe into the incident and removed the devices, vote supervisor Senator Muzaffar Hussain Shah said in televised comments.

Pakistani opposition’s newly elected Senator Yusuf Raza Gilani faces a tough contest against Sadiq Sanjrani, who is the outgoing chairman of the Senate.

The latest development comes days after the prime minister handily won a vote of confidence from the lower house, the National Assembly, but that was also just days after an embarrassing defeat for his ruling party’s key candidate in for Senate elections.

The Associated Press

