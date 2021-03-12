Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Police: Guard wounded in shootout outside Arkansas casino
by The Associated Press
Posted Mar 12, 2021 6:55 am EST
Last Updated Mar 12, 2021 at 6:58 am EST
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — A shootout between patrons and security outside an Arkansas casino left one guard wounded, authorities said.
The shooting happened Thursday night after security escorted multiple people from the Saracen Casino Resort in Pine Bluff because of a disturbance inside, police said. After they were outside, at least two of the people reportedly exchanged gunfire with security before fleeing in a car.
One guard was shot and was taken to a hospital, police said, but the wound reportedly wasn’t life-threatening.
No other injuries were reported. Police in Pine Bluff, about 40 miles (65 kilometres) southeast of Little Rock, said they were looking for five people in their 20s following the shooting.
The Associated Press sent a message Friday seeking additional information from a police spokesman.