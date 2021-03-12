Peel Public Health shuts down Brampton Amazon facility due to COVID-19 outbreak

Amazon Canada has been ordered to shut down its Heritage Road plant in Brampton, Ontario because of a COVID-19 outbreak.

The order from Peel Public Health forces the closure of all shifts as of midnight Friday.

All workers have been told to self-isolate for 14 days until March 27.

The Peel Public Health investigation determined that high-risk exposure to COVID-19 for everyone at Amazon Heritage cannot be ruled out.

The building is in the Steeles and Winston Churchill area.

The rate of infection across Peel Region has been dropping but Peel Public Health says the rate in the Amazon plant has been increasing significantly.

“This Amazon facility is in a vulnerable community and employs thousands of people. Immediate action must be taken to protect these essential workers and the community where they live,” said Dr. Lawrence Loh, Peel’s Medical Officer of Health.

“This was a difficult decision but a necessary one to stop further spread both in the facility and across our community. Essential workers remain the backbone of our community and I continue to urge both employers and policymakers to provide paid sick leave to anyone impacted by COVID-19.”

Loh adds the Amazon facility has seen 617 cases since October. Transmission in the last two weeks rose 40 percent to 240 cases prompting the facility-wide closure.

“The continued challenge is that cases aren’t all linked to the same cluster,” said Loh. “In the last week they detected variants of concern at the facility.”

Loh says there is no link between Amazon and Brampton Transit outbreaks. On Tuesday, Brampton Transit said service would be suspended after multiple employees tested positive for COVID-19.

Service will be disrupted to the Steeles West Corridor for at least seven days while Peel Public Health investigates.

Brampton Transit says it’s out of an abundance of caution to keep the community and employees safe.

It adds there is no additional risk to drivers, the public, or commuters.

The update comes with Amazon confirming Friday it will not put its retail warehouse in Canada on the site of a protected wetland in Pickering, Ont.