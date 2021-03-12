2 women struck by vehicle near Pape and Gamble Avenues, police say

Two female pedestrians were injured after being struck by a vehicle in an East York neighbourhood, police said.

Police said they were called at around 7 p.m. Friday to the Pape and Gamble Avenue area for a report that two pedestrians had been struck by a vehicle.

One woman was transported to a local trauma centre with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. The second woman was taken to the hospital but had minor injuries.

Police said the driver remained at the scene. The incident remains under investigation.