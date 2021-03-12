Loading articles...

Ottawa funds development of First Nations-owned B.C. geothermal project

Last Updated Mar 12, 2021 at 3:28 pm EST

FORT NELSON, B.C. — Ottawa is committing $40 million to fund the development of geothermal power from a diminishing natural gas field in northern British Columbia.

The Clarke Lake field near the community of Fort Nelson is expected to be producing power by 2024.

The project is owned by the Fort Nelson and Saulteau First Nations. 

Natural Resources Minister Seamus O’Reagan says the project will use the skills of oil and gas workers in the area.

He says that will create opportunities for workers who have lost jobs as natural gas resources gradually deplete.

The project is expected to generate up to 15 megawatts of green energy, which is enough to power up to 14,000 households and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 25,000 tonnes. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 12, 2021. 

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 13 minutes ago
New problems EB 401 east of James Snow Parkway - collision in the left lane. #EB401 #Milton
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 5 minutes ago
Strong winds have peaked across the GTA. Gradually diminishing this evening
Latest Weather
Read more