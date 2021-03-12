Ontario reports nearly 1,400 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate holds

Ontario is reporting 1,371 new COVID-19 cases and 18 deaths on Friday.

Locally, there are 371 new cases in Toronto, 225 in Peel, 111 in York Region and 109 in Hamilton.

The province completed 64,611 tests in the last 24 hour period compared to over 60,600 tests a day ago.

Despite the increase in testing the test positivity holds at 2.4 per cent, same number as a day ago.

The latest provincial numbers confirm 49 additional cases of the B.1.1.7 variant first detected in the UK and six additional cases of the P.1 variant first detected in Brazil.

There are now 1,005 cumulative cases of the B.1.1.7 variant, 42 cases of the B 1.351 variant first detected in South Africa and 34 cases of the P.1 variant.

The province is reporting 6,859 cases where a mutation has been detected but the exact lineage cannot be determined.

The province reported 1,092 new cases and 10 deaths on Thursday.

It was another single-day vaccination record for the province, 43,503 daily doses were administered.

As of 8:00 p.m. Thursday, 1,062,910 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

Ontario’s Science Advisory Table released another round of modelling on Thursday, pointing to more mobility as a driving force behind an increase in COVID-19 cases as variants continue to spread across the province.

The group says that while the drive to vaccinate residents and workers in long-term care has paid off in declining deaths and illness, progress against the virus has stalled outside that sector.

Toronto is opening approximately 133,000 online COVID-19 vaccination bookings on Friday for the city-run immunization clinics for residents aged 80 and up.

The clinics will begin administering doses on March 17 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, Scarborough Town Centre and Toronto Congress Centre.

Ontario’s pilot project offering COVID-19 vaccines in pharmacies is expanding more broadly.

Oxford-AstraZeneca shots are being given to Ontarians between the ages of 60 to 64 at 325 pharmacies in the Toronto, Windsor, and Kingston health units.

An update is expected to come soon from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) regarding the AstraZeneca shots.

The committee said it was not recommending the shot for anyone over the age of 65 but is now reportedly reconsidering that advice.

More to come.