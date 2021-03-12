Loading articles...

Officers killed, wounded in police operation in Haiti slum

Last Updated Mar 12, 2021 at 5:44 pm EST

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — A police operation in the Village of God slum in Haiti’s capital Friday left officers dead and eight wounded, authorities said.

President Jovenel Moïse confirmed that police officers were killed in the operation but did not say how many or provide any other details. He offered his condolences to their families and promised to support Haiti National Police.

“You did not win,” he said in a message to those who killed the officers.

The Port-au-Prince’s Village of God slum is run by a gang known as “5 Seconds.”

Haiti’s police department issued a statement saying that three of the eight officers who were wounded are in critical condition and undergoing surgery.

Officials said among those injured are SWAT team members.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 47 minutes ago
SB 400 ramp to EB 401 is partially blocked with a collision. #SB400
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 04:41 PM
A couple of mornings with double digit wind chills coming so bundle up
Latest Weather
Read more