New panel named to advise Trudeau on choosing governor general to succeed Payette

Last Updated Mar 12, 2021 at 3:28 pm EST

OTTAWA — The Liberal government is re-establishing an advisory panel to help select the next governor general. 

Six people are on the panel, which was announced today by Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc.

He’ll co-chair the group with Janice Charette, a former high commissioner to the United Kingdom now filling in as clerk of the Privy Council.

The approach is much like one used by the previous Conservative government but dropped by the Liberals when it was their turn to pick a governor general. 

Their choice — former astronaut Julie Payette — resigned earlier this year after a damning report about working conditions at Rideau Hall.

The newly struck advisory group is mandated to submit a shortlist of candidates for the prime minister’s consideration. 

In addition to LeBlanc and Charette, the members are:

— Inuit leader Natan Obed

— Université de Montréal rector Daniel Jutras

— Former secretary to the governor general Judith LaRocque

— Interim Canada Post chair Suromitra Sanatani

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 12, 2021.

The Canadian Press

