Peel police lay 25 charges against man in Brampton shooting investigation

Peel Regional Police say they have laid 25 charges against a man they allege is connected to a shooting in Brampton.

On Jan. 16, police said they were called for a report of a shooting in the Main and Queen Streets area of Brampton.

As the investigation progressed, police executed a search warrant on a Toronto residence.

Police said they located a loaded .40 calibre gun, a 9 mm Glock, and a drum magazine during the search of the home.

On Friday, Darnel Rhooms, 23, of Brampton was arrested and charged with 25 offences, police said. The charges range from firearm offences to a break and enter charge.

He appeared in court on Friday, police said.