Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

NEW YORK — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of March 15

Duckhorn Portfolio (The) – 20 million shares, priced $14-$16, managed by JP Morgan/Credit Suisse. Proposed NYSE symbol NAPA. Business: Produces and distributes luxury wine in North America.

Gain Therapeutics – Bethesda, Md., 3.6 million shares, priced $10-$12, managed by BTIG/Oppenheimer & Co. Proposed Nasdaq symbol GANX. Business: Preclinical biotech developing small molecule therapies for lysosomal storage.

Jowell Global – Shanghai, China, 3.7 million shares, priced at $7, managed by Network 1 Financial Securities. Proposed Nasdaq symbol JWEL. Business: Operates an e-commerce platform for cosmetics and health products in China.

Movano – Pleasanton, Calif., 7.2 million shares, priced at $5, managed by National Securities. Proposed Nasdaq symbol MOVE. Business: Developing a wearable device that measures glucose, blood pressure and heart rate.

Olo Inc.- New York, 18 million shares, priced $16-$18, managed by Goldman Sachs/JP Morgan. Proposed NYSE symbol OLO. Business: Provides a SaaS platform to restaurants for online ordering and delivery.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings – Minneapolis, 9.1 million shares, priced $21-$23, managed by Barclays/Morgan Stanley. Business: American low-cost passenger and cargo airline.

Universe Pharmaceuticals – Jiangxi, China, 5 million shares, priced $5-$7, managed by Univest Securities. Proposed Nasdaq symbol UPC. Business: Chinese pharmaceutical specializing in traditional Chinese medicine derivatives.

Vine Energy – Plano, Texas, 18.8 million shares, priced $16-$19, managed by Citi/Credit Suisse. Proposed NYSE symbol VEI. Business: Blackstone-backed natural gas E&P operating in Louisiana’s Haynesville Basin.

The Associated Press