Here's a quick glance at unemployment rates for February, by province

Last Updated Mar 12, 2021 at 9:28 am EST

OTTAWA — Canada’s national unemployment rate was 8.2 per cent in February. Here are the jobless rates last month by province (numbers from the previous month in brackets):

_ Newfoundland and Labrador 15.3 per cent (12.8)

_ Prince Edward Island 9.2 per cent (7.9)

_ Nova Scotia 8.1 per cent (8.3)

_ New Brunswick 8.9 per cent (8.8)

_ Quebec 6.4 per cent (8.8)

_ Ontario 9.2 per cent (10.2)

_ Manitoba 6.8 per cent (8.0)

_ Saskatchewan 7.3 per cent (7.2)

_ Alberta 9.9 per cent (10.7)

_ British Columbia 6.9 per cent (8.0)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 12, 2021 and was generated automatically.

The Canadian Press

