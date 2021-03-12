Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Governor unveils West Virginia's new Vacation Guide
by The Associated Press
Posted Mar 12, 2021 4:16 am EST
Last Updated Mar 12, 2021 at 4:28 am EST
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — This year’s West Virginia Vacation Guide celebrates the 50th anniversary of John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads,” Gov. Jim Justice’s office said.
Justice unveiled the new guide on Thursday, dedicated to promoting Almost Heaven, West Virginia. The guide highlights the four seasons, outdoor activities and small mountain towns, Justice said.
“I’ve been saying it since the first day I took office: John Denver surely got it right when he coined ‘Almost Heaven, West Virginia,’” Justice said. “The song is a perfect love letter to our great state, and one that so many know by heart.”
Work on the guide had already started before the coronavirus pandemic, but as new travel trends showed a desire for road trips, outdoor recreation and small towns after COVID-19 emerged, the focus shifted slightly, Justice’s office said in a news release.
To request a copy of the guide, visit WVtourism.com.