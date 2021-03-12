Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Get ready to 'spring forward' this weekend, clocks go ahead Sunday morning
by News Staff
Posted Mar 12, 2021 6:43 am EST
Last Updated Mar 12, 2021 at 7:50 am EST
After that record setting warmth on Thursday there is definitely a feeling of spring in the air in the GTA.
On Sunday morning, we’ll be springing forward and losing an hour of sleep. Clocks move ahead at 2 a.m.
While daylight saving time means extra hours of sun it can take a few days to adjust to the time change and sleep experts say many people feel tired during the transition. Toronto Police say the time change has been linked to an increase in collisions in the week following.
Unfortunately there are no balmy temperatures to help get you through that lost hour of sleep. 680 NEWS meteorologist Jill Taylor says on Sunday temperatures will fall to minus 1 in the afternoon.
Clocks spring forward this weekend but it won’t feel very spring-like! Saturday morning wind chill for #Toronto near -10 and falling temperatures from a morning High Sunday +4°C to -1°C for Sunday afternoon. pic.twitter.com/S2eiRcPGoc
The average high for this time of year is 4 degrees. We are looking at a high of 9 degrees for Friday before things cool down.
A bill to make daylight savings time permanent across the province passed through legislation in the fall. However, it will only take effect if similar changes are agreed upon in Quebec and New York State.