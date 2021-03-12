Loading articles...

Police investigate shooting near Christie Pits park

A Toronto Police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

Toronto police are investigating after a person was shot near Christie Pits park early Friday evening.

Police said they were called to the Christie Street and Barton Avenue area for a report a male had been shot and pushed out of a vehicle.

Officers found a male with injuries.  Police have not said how severe the injuries are.

Investigators said they are searching for three suspects. No description has been released at this time.

 

