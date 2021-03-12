Changes to AstraZeneca vaccine guidelines could be coming soon

The agency that has blocked the AstraZeneca shot for anyone over 65 is reportedly rethinking its position.

There are still so many questions surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine from British drugmaker Oxford-AstraZeneca after some European countries halted its use and concerns about its effectiveness on older residents.

An update is expected to come soon from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI).

The vaccine from AstraZeneca was the third approved in the county and was initially authorized for use on all adults, including seniors, but NACI expressed concern there was limited data on how well the vaccine would work in older populations.

The committee said it was not recommending the shot for anyone over the age of 65 but is now reportedly reconsidering that advice.

The panel advises the federal government on which people to prioritize for vaccinations.

As of Friday, Ontario announced that over 325 pharmacies will be offering the AstraZeneca vaccine to eligible Ontarians aged 60 to 64, by appointment only, as part of the vaccine delivery pilot program in specific regions.

This comes on the heels of news that numerous European countries would be discontinuing the use of the vaccine after reports of blood clots in some people.

“We don’t have any plans to discontinue AstraZeneca at this time,” says Ontario health minister Christine Elliott. “However we will be following the investigation and working with Health Canada to determine if any changes to be made.

On Thursday, AstraZeneca Canada confirmed to 680 NEWS the batch of doses the country has secured are different than the ones being investigated in Europe for the aforementioned side effects.

“We’re aware of the statement made today by Sundhedsstyrelsen (the Danish Health Authority) that they are currently investigating potential adverse events related to vaccination against COVID-19,” an AstraZeneca Canada spokesperson said in an email.

Denmark temporarily suspended the use of the AstraZeneca, but its health authority said Thursday it has no evidence the vaccine was responsible.

After the Danish announcement, Norway decided to follow suit and Italy’s pharmaceutical agency ordered a precautionary ban on a particular batch of the AstraZeneca vaccine after what it said were “serious adverse events.”

Another vaccine from Novavax is currently waiting on the green light from Health Canada.

The vaccine is 96 per cent effective according to a late-stage trial in the U.K. and 86 per cent effective against the B.1.1.7 strain.