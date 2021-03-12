Canada Revenue Agency locks 800,000 accounts, cites possible email 'phishing' schemes

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
OTTAWA — The Canada Revenue Agency says it has locked roughly 800,000 accounts after a routine check found that the login information was available to “unauthorized individuals.”
The tax agency says impacted users will be locked out of their accounts as a preventive measure until they create a new user ID and password.
The CRA says the accounts were not compromised as a result of a breach of the agency’s online systems.
Instead, the federal agency says the login information may have been obtained by unauthorized third parties and through a variety of means by sources external to the CRA, including email phishing schemes.
The statement comes less than a month after the tax agency said an unspecified number of user IDs and passwords may have been accessed by unauthorized individuals “through a variety of means by sources external to the CRA.'”
The federal agency said in February the accounts had not been compromised by a cyberattack but were locked as a preventive measure.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 12, 2021.