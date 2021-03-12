Loading articles...

Brampton mayor calls for city to move into 'Red Zone'

Brampton mayor Patrick Brown wants his city moved into the red zone.

Brown says council has unanimously endorsed a motion to be moved into the ‘Red Zone’ of the province’s colour coded frame-work as soon as possible.

He says the city’s most vulnerable residents have been vaccinated, the positivity rate is down and hospital capacity is the best it’s been in months.

On Wednesday, Mississauga mayor Bonnie Crombie said she wanted her city moved into the second-strictest category, with or without the other communities in Peel.

Being in the ‘Red-Zone’ would allow gyms to reopen with capacity limits and indoor restaurant dining and personal care services to also resume with restrictions.

The province has typically announced zone changes on Friday’s – but no word if a colour change announcement could be coming for Peel as early as Friday.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 28 minutes ago
CLEAR - SB Kennedy approaching Lawrence. #Scarborough
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:06 AM
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: Clocks spring forward this weekend but it won’t feel very spring-like! Saturday morning wind chill for #Toronto near -10…
Latest Weather
Read more