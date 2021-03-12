A look at COVID-19 vaccinations in Canada on Friday, March 12, 2021

The latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in Canada as of 10:30 p.m. ET on Friday, March 12, 2021.

In Canada, the provinces are reporting 95,261 new vaccinations administered for a total of 2,814,488 doses given. Nationwide, 590,192 people or 1.6 per cent of the population has been fully vaccinated. The provinces have administered doses at a rate of 7,426.231 per 100,000.

There were no new vaccines delivered to the provinces and territories for a total of 3,227,410 doses delivered so far. The provinces and territories have used 87.21 per cent of their available vaccine supply.

<i>Please note that Newfoundland, P.E.I., Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and the territories typically do not report on a daily basis.</i>

<b>Newfoundland</b> is reporting 8,864 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 33,621 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 64.207 per 1,000. In the province, 1.75 per cent (9,170) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Newfoundland for a total of 48,470 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 9.3 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 69.36 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

<b>P.E.I.</b> is reporting 1,945 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 15,226 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 95.985 per 1,000. In the province, 3.52 per cent (5,584) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to P.E.I. for a total of 15,885 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 10 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 95.85 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

<b>Nova Scotia</b> is reporting 8,215 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 46,891 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 48.049 per 1,000. In the province, 1.60 per cent (15,655) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Nova Scotia for a total of 73,680 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 7.5 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 63.64 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

<b>New Brunswick</b> is reporting 4,742 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 38,483 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 49.335 per 1,000. In the province, 1.56 per cent (12,152) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to New Brunswick for a total of 56,135 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 7.2 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 68.55 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

<b>Quebec</b> is reporting 29,603 new vaccinations administered for a total of 648,663 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 75.808 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Quebec for a total of 825,065 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 9.6 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 78.62 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

<b>Ontario</b> is reporting 43,503 new vaccinations administered for a total of 1,062,910 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 72.361 per 1,000. In the province, 1.92 per cent (282,748) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Ontario for a total of 1,086,745 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 7.4 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 97.81 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

<b>Manitoba</b> is reporting 1,699 new vaccinations administered for a total of 99,482 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 72.245 per 1,000. In the province, 2.28 per cent (31,464) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Manitoba for a total of 159,220 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 12 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 62.48 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

<b>Saskatchewan</b> is reporting 2,692 new vaccinations administered for a total of 98,571 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 83.595 per 1,000. In the province, 2.44 per cent (28,771) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Saskatchewan for a total of 93,145 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 7.9 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 105.8 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

<b>Alberta</b> is reporting 15,805 new vaccinations administered for a total of 333,379 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 75.733 per 1,000. In the province, 2.08 per cent (91,470) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Alberta for a total of 326,445 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 7.4 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 102.1 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

<b>British Columbia</b> is reporting zero new vaccinations administered for a total of 366,791 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 71.477 per 1,000. In the province, 1.70 per cent (87,024) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to British Columbia for a total of 445,920 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 8.7 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 82.25 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

<b>Yukon</b> is reporting zero new vaccinations administered for a total of 26,374 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 632.00 per 1,000. In the territory, 22.17 per cent (9,253) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Yukon for a total of 35,000 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough of the vaccine to give 84 per cent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 75.35 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

<b>The Northwest Territories</b> are reporting zero new vaccinations administered for a total of 28,208 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 625.191 per 1,000. In the territory, 24.71 per cent (11,151) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to the Northwest Territories for a total of 35,300 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough of the vaccine to give 78 per cent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 79.91 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

<b>Nunavut</b> is reporting 217 new vaccinations administered for a total of 15,889 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 410.293 per 1,000. In the territory, 14.85 per cent (5,750) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Nunavut for a total of 26,400 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough of the vaccine to give 68 per cent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 60.19 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

<sup>*</sup>Notes on data: <i>The figures are compiled by the COVID-19 Open Data Working Group based on the latest publicly available data and are subject to change. Note that some provinces report weekly, while others report same-day or figures from the previous day. Vaccine doses administered is not equivalent to the number of people inoculated as the approved vaccines require two doses per person. The vaccines are currently not being administered to children under 18 and those with certain health conditions. In some cases the number of doses administered may appear to exceed the number of doses distributed as some provinces have been drawing extra doses per vial.</i>

This report was automatically generated by The Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published March 12, 2021.

The Canadian Press